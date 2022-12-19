Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $11.34

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.01. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of -0.46.

Insider Activity

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,164,087.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,252,888.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,164,087.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,602,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 207,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,323,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 474,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

