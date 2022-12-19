Meter Governance Price Hits $2.00 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and $556,732.46 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00011959 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,772,733 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.94476464 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $233,854.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.