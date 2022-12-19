Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.31. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,141 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $573.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.