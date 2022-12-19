MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $39.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $883.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,521. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

