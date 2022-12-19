McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 9,654 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 3.15% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

