McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for about 2.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.