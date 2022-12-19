McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. 12,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $42.17.

