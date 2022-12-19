McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Digital by 43.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 151.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,463. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

