McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 121,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 10.5% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($857.89) to €615.00 ($647.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,876. The company has a market capitalization of $232.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.01. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $817.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

