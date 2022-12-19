Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Jonestrading

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LFT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

NYSE LFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. 273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 745,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

