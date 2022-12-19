LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $67.32 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

