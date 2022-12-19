Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 3% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $64.55. 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 159,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

