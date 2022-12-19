Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 322.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.89. 1,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

