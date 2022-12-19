Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
BWG stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
