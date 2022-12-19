Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BWG stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

