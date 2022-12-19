Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,784. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98.

