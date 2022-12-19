Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,539 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,750.9% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 365,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 346,186 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. 25,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

