Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,723. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

