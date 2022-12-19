Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.57. 78,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.