Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 15,655 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 308,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,349,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 242,433 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.