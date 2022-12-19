Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 124,675 shares.The stock last traded at $274.52 and had previously closed at $276.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $7,657,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $238,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

