Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.