JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

