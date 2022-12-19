JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,180,725 shares.The stock last traded at $51.63 and had previously closed at $51.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -221.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

