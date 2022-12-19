Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary Acquires 25,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 14.7 %
Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 200,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
