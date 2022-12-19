Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary Acquires 25,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 200,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

