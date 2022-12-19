Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 14.99, but opened at 14.60. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 13.48, with a volume of 6,832 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The firm had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,755,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately 78,043,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

