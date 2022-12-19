iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 7.0% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Century Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.38 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
