iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,012,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EUFN remained flat at $17.13 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,051. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Further Reading
