iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,012,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN remained flat at $17.13 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,051. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

