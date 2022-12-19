iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is US Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

