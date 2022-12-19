iQIYI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 10,179 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,068,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

About iQIYI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

