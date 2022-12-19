Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 3,097 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Geron by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 281,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 202,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Wedbush began coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 129,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

