Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells 45,554 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sumo Logic Price Performance
Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.18. 959,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $981.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.