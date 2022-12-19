Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells 45,554 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,031.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.18. 959,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $981.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

