Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE SOI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
