Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SOI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 86,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 245,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.