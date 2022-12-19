Insider Buying: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Purchases 7,040 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Masimo Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,760. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Masimo by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1,656.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Masimo by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

