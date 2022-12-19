Insider Buying: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,848.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC remained flat at $3.54 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 274,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

