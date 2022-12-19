Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.44

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002668 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $249.85 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

