IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.71

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $14.05. IMAX shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 2,926 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

IMAX Stock Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $784.74 million, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $2,180,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in IMAX by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in IMAX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

