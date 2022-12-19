HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.13. HUYA shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,448 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

HUYA Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $709.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 805,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HUYA by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

