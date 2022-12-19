Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $16,584.37

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $16,584.37 or 0.99960983 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $646.28 million and approximately $37,516.93 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $857.15 or 0.05161147 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00487281 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.96 or 0.28871662 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.