HUNT Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, HUNT has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $46.04 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HUNT

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

