Humanscape Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.30 or 0.05363587 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00489670 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,848.35 or 0.29013192 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

