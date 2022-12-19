Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.10

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 26031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

