Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $38.58. 512,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,915. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

