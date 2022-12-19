HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.77. 13,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

