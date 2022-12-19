Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 4,837 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $21,197.55.

On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 1,016,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

