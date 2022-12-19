Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 4,837 Shares

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,785 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $21,197.55.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 1,016,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.