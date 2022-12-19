Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys New Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Comstock Resources makes up about 1.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $9,119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 84.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

