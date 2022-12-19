Hedron Tops 24 Hour Volume of $963,265.64 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Hedron has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedron has a market cap of $57.70 million and approximately $963,265.64 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $866.94 or 0.05279927 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00489242 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.67 or 0.28987858 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.