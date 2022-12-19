Head to Head Survey: China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies -30.45% -90.49% -26.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 2.85 -$496.00 million ($4.54) -5.50

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 1 27 0 2.96

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $48.64, suggesting a potential upside of 94.94%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology.

Summary

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology beats Uber Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology

(Get Rating)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.