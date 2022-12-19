Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $40.50. 2,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,393. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

