Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 362 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.20. 53,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,899. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

