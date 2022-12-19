Glynis Bryan Sells 3,947 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pentair Stock Up 0.9 %

PNR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,859. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 862,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

